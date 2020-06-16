5 taken into custody after peaceful protest interrupted

Fort Wayne police arrested five people Monday for their interference with a peaceful protest near the Allen County Courthouse, spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in a news release.

“Through intimidation, inciting and vandalism, several people have hijacked what have otherwise been peaceful protests,” she said. “Meaningful dialogue has arisen since the start of these protests between citizens and officers. We look forward to it continuing.”

The arrests Monday likely will lead to rioting and disorderly conduct charges against Natalie Lackey, 18; Jorge Oliva, 26; Demetrius Griffin, 20; Thomas Manning, 19; and Courtenay Willis, 21.

Oliva also faces charges of obstruction of traffic and resisting law enforcement; Griffin also faces charges of criminal mischief and obstruction of traffic; Manning also faces charges of criminal mischief; and Willis faces charges of criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and two counts of obstruction of traffic, Rosales-Scatena said.

She noted people at the protest were concerned enough to call 911 for help when Manning arrived and began hitting things with a bat. Some of the charges he faces stemmed from prior incidents, she added.

“We will continue to investigate others, since the beginning of these protests, for their part in criminal activity,” Rosales-Scatena said.

