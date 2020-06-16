Man left critically injured in stabbing

A disturbance at a southeast Fort Wayne apartment preceded a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, city police said in a news release.

Prompted by a hang-up call to 911, police responded Sunday to the 1400 block of Fayette Drive about 9:15 p.m. and learned en route that the call was about a stabbing, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, police said. A hospital physician deemed his injuries life-threatening.

Police had no other details about what happened before the stabbing. Detectives hope witnesses could provide information about the assailant, police said.

1 dead, 3 hurt in collision on US 24

A crash at U.S. 24 East and Locust Drive in Roanoke killed a man Monday afternoon, the Huntington County Sheriff's Department said.

According to a news release, at 3:57 p.m., a Ford Ranger pickup heading east on Locust Drive failed to yield to a Ford Fusion going south on U.S. 24 East. The sedan struck the left side of the pickup, causing both vehicles to leave the road into the median. The pickup overturned onto its side.

The driver, identified as an elderly man, died at the scene. The passenger, an elderly woman, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The driver of the sedan was also flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with back or neck injuries, and a juvenile male was hospitalized with leg injuries.

Car crashes into home in Paulding

A 20-year-old Ohio man suffered serious injuries Monday morning after he drove into a bean field and hit an occupied Paulding County home, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities suspect alcohol and drug use contributed to the 10 a.m. crash, which happened as Anthony B. Baxter drove north on State Route 66 south of County Road 166 in Brown Township.

Baxter, from Payne, continued north after driving his 2001 Ford Taurus off the right side of the road, police said, adding that he crashed into the house after several hundred feet. The collision caused significant damage to his car and structural damage to the home, police said. Information about the residents was not provided.

Baxter was taken by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, police said. Baxter was wearing his seat belt, police noted.

Car overturns in Kosciusko; 3 hurt

A single-vehicle crash injured three people late Sunday in Kosciusko County.

Authorities believe alcohol contributed to the crash, which happened about 11:50 p.m. when a westbound Toyota Tundra lost control and left the north side of County Road 600 North, according to the sheriff.

Police said the vehicle was speeding when it hit a ditch and overturned west of County Road 625 West in Prairie Township.

The driver, Natasha A. Brunner, 30, of Syracuse, suffered lower leg injuries; a 9-year-old boy who sat in the back had neck pain; and front seat passenger Codi A. Stout, 31, of Mentone had shoulder pain, police said.

Brunner and Stout were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals, police said. The boy was taken by ground ambulance to Fort Wayne.

Motorcyclists hurt in Steuben crash

Two motorcyclists were injured Monday morning when their vehicles collided in Steuben County's rural Scott Township, according to a sheriff's news release.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. on County Road 350 East north of County Road 100 North, the sheriff's department said.

Andrew Jones, 31, of Ashley was riding a Yamaha when police said he entered the path of an oncoming Honda when turning left into a private driveway.

Jones was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Steuben County medics.

The other motorcyclist – Charles Carpenter, 25, of Columbia City – was taken to Cameron Hospital in Angola by private vehicle, police said.

Police did not describe the extent of the men's injuries but noted neither motorcyclist wore a helmet.

Defiance man hurt as car hit by semi

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured about 3 p.m. Monday when his car collided with a semi that ran a red light at U.S. 6 and U.S. 127 in Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Larry Daniel Sparks Jr. of Defiance, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to Bryan Hospital before he was flown to Saint Vincent's Hospital in Toledo with serious injuries, police said.

Gilbert Garza, 25, of Fremont, Ohio, drove the 2000 Freightliner semi. He was not injured, police said.