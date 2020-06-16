Suspect in shooting death faces 4 counts

A Fort Wayne man was arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death on Gilmore Drive, city police said Monday.

Timothy Hall Jr., 26, was charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and carrying a handgun without a permit.

At 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive. A woman was screaming during a call to 911, and officers received several reports of shots fired in the area, a police news release said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified later as Manuel Mendez, 34, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Police said Saturday they had a suspect in custody.

Police said Monday that Hall allegedly pointed a gun at someone who didn't want him to drive drunk with a child in the car. When Mendez attempted to intervene, Hall allegedly shot Mendez.

Hall was arrested after a pursuit with officers, the news release said.

“During the pursuit, Hall was involved in two crashes, the second making his car inoperable,” the release said. “He had a 2-year-old child in the vehicle with him at the time of the pursuit and arrest.”

Police said the child was unharmed. Hall's bond was set at $70,000, subject to pretrial conditions. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

