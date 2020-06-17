'Violent crowd' gathers in traffic stop

Police acted on tips Tuesday that individuals were planning acts of violence against citizens, police officers and the city, a Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman said.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena described the activity along Coliseum Boulevard as a traffic stop that involved two people who refused to leave the vehicle, Josiah Dees and Erin Fogg, also known as Erin Vafiades.

“A large violent crowd began to develop, and FWPD detectives continued to negotiate with both suspects to prompt their surrender while additional officers ensured the safety of bystanders and re-routed traffic,” Rosales-Scatena said in a statement.

The police department's emergency services team, the crisis response team and air support unit were called to help, she said.

Fogg, 40, was arrested on suspicion of rioting, disorderly conduct, obstruction of traffic and resisting law enforcement. Dees, 31, was arrested after refusing to leave an emergency incident area, Rosales-Scatena said. Police also expect prosecutors will charge Dees with obstructing traffic and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Meanwhile, another person, Christian Wolfe, drew police attention because he parked in the road “dangerously close” to the initial stop and refused to leave, Rosales-Scatena said.

Wolfe, 60, was placed into custody on accusations of refusing to leave an emergency incident area and resisting law enforcement, Rosales-Scatena said.

Police made a fourth arrest after a woman “violently approached officers and refused to leave,” Rosales-Scatena said. She said Naomi Dees, 33, faces a violation of refusing to leave an emergency incident area. No further information was provided about the tips police received.

City resident in fatal crash ID'd

The Huntington County coroner on Tuesday identified the elderly Fort Wayne man who died in a Roanoke crash.

Leonard M. Sieradski, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental, according to a news release.

The two-car collision happened just before 4 p.m. when Sieradski – who was driving a pickup truck – failed to yield at U.S. 24 East and Locust Drive and pulled into the path of a passenger car, the release said.

Both vehicles left the road and stopped on the median, the release said.

Sieradski's truck rolled on its side. He and a passenger required extrication by the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, the release said. Sieradski was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The conditions of Sieradski's passenger and the two people in the car, which included a boy, were not immediately available, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

1 critically hurt in motorcycle crash

Indiana State Police believe alcohol contributed to a rural Steuben County motorcycle crash that left a Yoder man fighting for his life, according to a news release.

David J. Mourey Jr., 33, apparently was traveling west on Indiana 120 about 8 p.m. Saturday and didn't follow the curve south of the County Road 700 North intersection near Snow Lake, the release said.

Instead, his motorcycle left the road with no evidence of braking or attempting to correct. Several passersby were tending to Mourey when a trooper arrived, the release said.

Medics took him to a helicopter landing area so he could be flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in critical condition, the release said.

Chemical tests are pending, the release said.

Police noted Mourey was not wearing a helmet, and he was not licensed to operate a motorcycle in Indiana.

Indiana State Police encourages motorcycle operators and passengers to always wear protective gear – especially a helmet – even though state law doesn't mandate helmets for operators older than 18, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation. Upon completion, the information will be submitted to the Steuben County prosecutor for review to determine possible charges, the release said.

3 escape injury in south-side blaze

An adult and two children escaped a burning south side home without injury midday Tuesday, according to a Fort Wayne Fire Department news release.

Firefighters arrived at 4617 Avondale Drive shortly after call around 12:30 p.m. to find a fire in the rear and attic of the one-story house, the release said. By then, the three occupants had safely evacuated.

The blaze was under control within 15 minutes, the release said, noting the emergency left minor smoke damage and moderate fire and water damage.

The house did not have a working smoke detector, according to the release.

The fire's cause remained under investigation Tuesday.