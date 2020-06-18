Coroner IDs man as fire victim

The man found dead inside a southeast Fort Wayne home during a fire was identified Wednesday by the Allen County coroner's office as C.B. Benson, 71, of Fort Wayne.

Benson died accidentally from smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the coroner's office said in a statement after an autopsy.

Emergency crews said they arrived to 2612 Gay St. about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and found flames in the front of the one-story home and its porch area.

Firefighters said they discovered Benson inside the structure. A dog also died, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, the department said.

The fire, which is under investigation, was under control in 30 minutes.

Investigators also are trying to determine the cause of a second Tuesday fire that had crews battling flames in a mobile home at 10113 Wheatfield Lane, on the city's northeast side.

Firefighters arrived at 6:49 p.m. and said an occupant at the home escaped safely before they arrived.

Crews said they saw flames coming from the structure's roof and were forced to battle the blaze outside the home because it was collapsing.

Adams drug probe results in 5 arrests

Five people were arrested after an eight-month drug investigation, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

Mavrick F. Morningstar of Geneva was charged with three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

Myla G, Pennington of Berne and Brad G. Raudenbush of Decatur each were charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

Bryce J. Curry and Brianna L. Shaub, both from Decatur, were already in custody in Ripley, Tennessee, awaiting transfer back to Adams County, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Curry was charged with two counts of dealing methamphetamine.

Shaub was charged with two counts of aiding, inducing, causing dealing in methamphetamine.

Angola warned of counterfeit bills

The Angola City Police Department warned the public and businesses Wednesday about accepting cash as payment because there has been an increase in counterfeit currency.

If in doubt, do not accept the payment and ask the customer to provide another source of payment, police said.

Individuals should call police at 260-665-2121 to report instances of counterfeit bills being used.