Pair arrested for role in protests

Protesters Josiah Dees and Erin Fogg were miles away from the Allen County Courthouse Green, traveling in a car, when police stopped them and ordered them to exit the vehicle.

The 5 p.m. Tuesday traffic stop along Coliseum Boulevard near Paul Shaffer Drive was connected to Dees' and Fogg's alleged behavior during recent downtown protests, including one more than two weeks ago, court records made public Wednesday show.

Protests have erupted nationwide in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, and local protesters have called on city leaders to reform law enforcement.

Mayor Tom Henry is expected today to announce an action plan for public safety and racial justice in Fort Wayne.

The officer who made the traffic stop Tuesday wrote he was informed that Dees and Fogg, also known as Erin Vafiades, had “probable cause affidavits for their arrest related to charges stemming from a prior occurrence,” a charging document states.

Charging documents obtained Wednesday do not mention earlier claims by the Fort Wayne Police Department that it received tips “indicating that these suspects are planning acts of violence against citizens, police officers and the city,” and officials have declined to provide more information.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena declined Wednesday to comment further on Tuesday's arrests.

She has said in news releases, including one issued Tuesday, that the police department continues to investigate crimes committed by violent protesters in recent weeks.

That appears to be the case with Dees, 31, and Fogg, 40, according to probable cause affidavits.

The affidavits describe how police identified Dees and Fogg using video posted on social media and by local TV news outlets from protests on May 29 and, in Dees' case, on Monday.

Dees is accused of walking in traffic, blocking it, at Clinton and Main streets and at Clinton and Berry streets on May 29, the charging document said. While in the street, the document added, Dees appeared to be recording the crowd in one instance.

On Monday, Dees yelled obscenities at police when two people were arrested, and he approached officers during another arrest, ignoring orders to clear the area, the document said.

An officer used pepper spray on Dees and someone else, according to the document filed in Allen Superior Court, which says one officer believed the individuals were about to overtake them.

Dees is charged with refusing to leave an emergency incident area, resisting law enforcement and obstructing traffic. A separate charge of resisting law enforcement has been dismissed.

Fogg is accused of standing on Clinton Street north of Main Street on May 29, blocking a BMW and shouting at its driver, according to a charging document. At Berry and Clinton streets, she allegedly yelled at a public official, the court record said.

Fogg is charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic. A charge of resisting law enforcement was dismissed.

It took Dees and Fogg about 26 minutes to comply with police orders during Tuesday's traffic stop, charging documents said, and much of that process is shown in a video on Dees' Facebook page.

“During this time, traffic had to be diverted on a heavily traveled section of a public road,” the documents said. “People were arriving to protest the police as (Fogg) and Josiah continued to livestream on Facebook the incident, causing more chaos and placing more people in harm's way.”

Police used a “flash bang distraction device” in efforts to get the pair to comply, the document said.

Fogg is registered with the Allen County Election Board as a candidate for Allen County Council at large in the November general election. She is running as a Democrat.

A message left for Fogg seeking comment was not returned.

asloboda@jg.net

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.