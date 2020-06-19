2 injured in crash during chase

After being warned that a man was driving drunk, a Fort Wayne police officer chased the driver to Wells Street and State Boulevard where the driver struck a vehicle, causing personal injury.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The pursuit, which lasted less than a minute, started near Franke Park and Sherman Boulevard when a man jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The man yelled that the driver was drunk and asked the officer to “go get him.”

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at the initial location and the vehicle slowed down as though the driver was going to stop, but then sped off.

The driver continued on Wells Street. When the officer was about a block behind the driver, he saw the driver enter the intersection on a red light and hit a car going west on State.

Traffic was closed down for about an hour and a half while investigators collected evidence, the release said.

Ohio man ejected in crash, killed

An Ohio man was killed after he was ejected from his car around 6 a.m. in rural Decatur on Thursday.

Kevin J. McDonald, of Rockford, Ohio, was not wearing his seat belt when his car left the road for an unknown reason and struck multiple trees on the passenger side, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

McDonald was going north on County Road 100 East when the impact occurred at County Road 400 North, the release said. The accident is still under investigation.

