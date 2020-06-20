Council president seeks censure

After Allen County Councilman Larry Brown's remarks at a meeting caused a local and national uproar, council president Joel Benz said he has asked the county legal team to explore censuring Brown.

Benz sent a statement late Friday in reaction to Brown's remarks at a Thursday meeting.

A Change.org petition calling for Brown's resignation has gained momentum, and City Councilman Glynn Hines has also called for Brown to resign.

Friday evening, the number of signatures on the Change.org petition, created by Purdue Fort Wayne associate professor Michelle Kelsey, was at 6,700, little more than 24 hours after she published it.

And Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party, said he asked Brown to consider resigning.

“The remarks were unfortunate and very disturbing,” Shine told The Journal Gazette. “I could see why everyone would take offense to those remarks. (The remarks) also caused extreme divisiveness. For that reason I would ask Larry to consider that it would be in the best interest of the community that he resign from his position.”

Brown's remarks came at the end of Thursday's meeting when Brown asked if the County Council should take a stand on the protests that have occurred downtown related to the Black Lives Matter movement. The council decided not to speak as a group.

Brown then said: “As uneducated as they are, obviously, on local government, they do vote and unfortunately, they also breed. But, they do vote, and they're going to be an uneducated voter.”

In a Thursday statement to The Journal Gazette, Brown apologized for his comments and said they were “totally inappropriate and out of place.”

The Journal Gazette reached out to Brown again Friday afternoon but did not receive a response.

Benz, who immediately adjourned the meeting after Brown's comment, said in a statement he had known Brown for years and knew him to be a “good-hearted person and hard-working public servant,” but “that neither explains nor excuses what he said at the Council table on Thursday.

“His comments, especially juxtaposed with those of Councilwoman (Sheila) Campbell-Curry about the challenges faced by African-Americans today, are indefensible and inexplicable. They run strongly against the values of the citizens of Allen County, the members of County Council and of the Republican Party.

“Councilman Brown must find an immediate and tangible way to make amends for what he said during Thursday's meeting. He deserves an opportunity to decide on his own, exactly what he will do in order to accomplish that. In the meantime, I have asked the county legal team to explore the possibility of censure for Mr. Brown by the County Council.”

No further details were given on the proposed censure.

Shine said he spoke to Brown, a county councilman since 2010, but would not comment on what Brown's decision will be. Brown, a Republican, represents the 4th District in southwest Allen County.

“I spoke to him this (Friday) morning and indicated to him that he if cannot communicate with his constituents, if he cannot lead because of this divisiveness, that resignation should be a consideration,” Shine said. “This will be a decision for Larry to make.”

What Brown said, according to Shine, runs counter to efforts by the local Republican Party to become more inclusive.

Kelsey said she intends to take the petition to the County Council.

“The goals (of the Change.org petition) are set by the program itself. My plan is to once there clearly are a number of signatures who support (the petition) that we will take it to the County Council with the expectation that Brown would resign and we would get apologies from the two councilmen who laughed. The petition also asks the council members to do some self-education on anti-racism so that they could respond to those kinds of comments more productively in the future,” Kelsey said.

Kyle Kerley, one of two councilmen who appears to lower his head and laugh, said he was not laughing, but put his head down in disbelief. As he recalls, his reaction was quick as he muttered loud enough for Brown to hear, “Jesus, Larry.”

He said he could not answer for Councilman Ken Fries, but no council member has voiced support of Brown's statement.

“I think Larry Brown needs to determine, in light of his statements, if he can still effectively represent all the voters of his district,” said Kerley, a Republican serving at large. All County Council members are Republican except for Sheila Curry Campbell, representing the 1st District.

Kerley has now called for diversity training for all county employees and elected officials, he said.

Democratic city Councilman Glynn Hines was blunt at a press conference on diversity Friday. “After the monstrous statement he made yesterday (about protesters) that they were a bunch of breeders, we want that he resign,” he said.

Brown's statements quickly hit social media, and Friday, the story was picked up by the New York Post, including video of Brown making his remarks.

Shine said despite the offensiveness of Brown's remarks, Fort Wayne should consider a Facebook remark made by Hines in 2011 when he used the word “retard,” and the actions of Erin Fogg, who was arrested Monday by Fort Wayne police for alleged illegal conduct during protests. Fogg, who was a Democratic candidate for County Council at large, has suspended her campaign.

