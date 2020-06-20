Pursuit ends with rollover

A Warsaw man rolled his vehicle after leading police on a pursuit Friday morning.

About 6:30 a.m., officers were sent to 200 North and U.S. 30 on reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of an operational 2004 silver Oldsmobile Alero. A responding officer confirmed the man was passed out in the vehicle and initially suspected the driver may be intoxicated or impaired based on his actions. Once a second officer arrived, the man fled the scene, almost striking the first officer, according to a news release from Sgt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw public information officer.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Ezekiel Dewayne Fitzpatrick of Warsaw, fled along Anchorage Road before heading north on State Road 15, driving at excessive speed and passing motorists on the right side of the road. Fitzpatrick lost control near County Road 400 North, where he rolled the vehicle and it came to a stop on the top.

Fitzpatrick was partially ejected when the vehicle struck a culvert. The Alero was totaled and other than damage to the culvert, no other vehicles or property was damaged in the rollover crash.

The officers rendered medical aid to Fitzpatrick until he was extricated from the car and taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was not released, according to Kellar.

Fitzpatrick is preliminarily charged with fleeing law enforcement and reckless driving, as well as other infractions. Subsequent charges may follow after an investigation is completed, including operating while intoxicated pending the outcome of a blood test. Narcotic drugs are believed to be a factor in the pursuit, Kellar said.