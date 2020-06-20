Shooting victim is identified

The Allen County coroner on Friday identified the latest homicide victim, the third homicide in less than 10 days.

Kenneth Jerome Frierson II, 28, died Friday around 1:30 a.m. He was found in a home in the 5400 block of Werling Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's news release.

His death is the 21st homicide in Allen County this year. Two victims associated with Friday morning's homicide include Trenton Fye, 21, with a non-life-threatening injury by gunshot and Taya Brown, 21, with a minor injury by gunshot, according to Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

An FWPD release said officers responded to 5426 Werling Drive around 1:15 a.m. and found Frierson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics tried to save Frierson's life, but he died at the scene. While police and medics were there, reports came in of shots fired in the same area and witnesses reported two people running.

Police were also told of another victim possibly linked to Frierson's shooting who ran from the Werling Drive home to a nearby residence. That unidentified victim was found inside a vehicle at South Anthony Boulevard and Pettit Avenue and was being transported by an acquaintance to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The victim was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a hospital in serious condition, the release said.

Police continue to investigate this homicide.

