Carjacking ends: Hostage free, 1 arrest

A Huntington man was arrested Monday following an alleged carjacking outside the Goodwill store on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

At 9:34 a.m., city police officers responded to 3100 E. State Blvd. for a reported carjacking. The suspect, later identified as Rue Miller, 33, had allegedly stolen a Goodwill truck and left the scene, possibly with a person still inside the vehicle.

Miller is charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of attempted robbery, felony theft, kidnapping, criminal confinement and resisting law enforcement. Miller is also charged with four counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

According to police, Miller struck a Citilink bus in the area of Hobson Road and Vance Avenue. Police say Miller then left the truck and fled the scene, armed with a fire extinguisher.

“He then attempted to carjack another car using the fire extinguisher, but could not complete the act due to the driver's diligence,” police said in a news release.

Miller left that scene on foot, and police say officers caught up with him in the 3400 block of Eastwood Drive, where he had allegedly taken a hostage.

“A (woman) had come out of her home and was approached by (Miller),” the news release states. “He took control of her by the neck as officers approached the area.”

Police say Miller began screaming at officers, asking them to kill him. Miller “still had control of the fire extinguisher and control of the (woman) by the neck,” the news release states.

Miller allegedly refused officers' requests to release the woman. As negotiators and emergency services units were responding to the scene, Miller allegedly released the woman but refused to let go of the fire extinguisher.

“At that time, officers did deploy less lethal bean bags, as well as a Taser,” the police news release said. “By doing this, the officers were able to gain control of the suspect and take him into custody.”

Miller was taken to a hospital for medical clearance. Police say the woman did not suffer physical injuries. No injuries were reported from the crash with the Citilink bus.

