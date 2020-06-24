No one hurt in Waynedale fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze in which three dogs were saved.

Crews arrived around midnight Monday to 5825 Allendale Drive in Waynedale and found flames at the back of the one-story structure spreading to the attic area, according to a news release.

Three dogs were rescued from the home, and no injuries to people were reported.

The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes, the fire department said.

Motorcycle crash victim identified

The Allen County coroner's office identified a 32-year-old Fort Wayne man as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash last week.

Kyle R. Bohde, 32, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 13200 block of Aboite Center Road about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the coroner's said following an autopsy. Bohde died accidentally from blunt force injuries from the motorcycle crash, the coroner said. His death is the 13th in fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.