Shooting on city's northeast side fatal

Witnesses saw a dark-colored SUV flee the neighborhood where a woman was shot to death on Fort Wayne's northeast side Wednesday.

City police were called at 5:10 p.m. and found a woman lying outside a home at 1921 Clarmarnic Drive, just east of Coliseum Boulevard, between State Boulevard and Lake Avenue. She had been shot multiple times, according to John Chambers, city police public information officer.

The woman was lying toward the end of the driveway where paramedics pronounced her dead.

If her death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 22nd in Allen County this year. The Allen County coroner will release her name after her family is notified.

Witnesses told police they’d heard multiple gunshots and saw a dark-colored SUV leave Clarmarnic Drive at a high rate of speed immediately after the shooting.

At 6:30 p.m. while police were still present and the yellow tape established a large perimeter, officers flew a drone overhead.

A neighbor across the street, Jason Lambert, said he witnessed the shooting and went back inside his home to get his gun. The victim and the man driving the SUV were arguing when they pulled into the driveway and the man ordered the woman to get out of the vehicle, Lambert said.

The man also got out and shot her, Lambert said, and then stood over her to shoot again. Lambert said he counted five shots.

The shooter got back into his vehicle and backed up. Lambert said he tried to get a good look at him, but the shooter rolled up very dark-tinted windows and sped off so fast Lambert couldn’t get the license plate number.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the detective bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

