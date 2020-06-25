Girl in critical condition after being pulled from Wells County pond

A child was in critical condition after being pulled from a pond in Wells County Thursday afternoon.

The girl was swimming in a private pond around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Ohio Street in Keystone when she went under the surface of the water. A 911 call was made and first responders arrived on the scene quickly.

The girl was pulled from eight to 13 feet of water after 20 minutes by a member of the Liberty Center Volunteer Fire Department, according to a news release from the Department of Natural Resources.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Bluffton Regional Hospital and later transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Liberty Center Volunteer Fire Department, Bluffton Fire Department, Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, Wells County Sheriff’s Department, and Wells County EMS, according to the DNR release.