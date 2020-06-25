Shooting on northeast side leaves woman dead

Witnesses saw a dark-colored SUV flee the neighborhood where a woman was shot to death on Fort Wayne's northeast side Wednesday.

City police were called at 5:10 p.m. and found a woman lying outside a home at 1921 Clarmarnic Drive, just east of Coliseum Boulevard, between State Boulevard and Lake Avenue. She had been shot multiple times, according to John Chambers, city police public information officer.

The woman was lying toward the end of the driveway where paramedics pronounced her dead.

If her death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 22nd in Allen County this year. The county coroner will release her name after her family is notified.

Witnesses told police they'd heard multiple gunshots and saw a dark SUV leave Clarmarnic Drive at high speed immediately after the shooting.

At 6:30 p.m., while police were still present and the yellow tape established a large perimeter, officers flew a drone overhead.

A neighbor across the street, Jason Lambert, said he witnessed the shooting and went back inside his home to get his gun. The victim and the man driving the SUV were arguing when they pulled into the driveway and the man ordered the woman to get out of the vehicle, Lambert said.

The man also got out and shot her, Lambert said, and then stood over her to shoot again. Lambert said he counted five shots.

The shooter got back into his vehicle and backed up. Lambert said he tried to get a good look at him, but the shooter rolled up dark-tinted windows and sped off so fast Lambert couldn't get the license plate number.

Lambert said he walked over to the victim and thought she was young, possibly in her teens.

“That's a horrible sight,” Lambert said, who spoke while family members and neighbors stood outside his house. “Her beautiful brown eyes were empty when I looked into them.”

The home has been rented out with occupants changing so often that Lambert and the rest of the neighborhood don't have time to establish a relationship with them, he said. In this case, he only saw two girls renting the home and no one he would have called parents were around.

“It was like a party house,” Lambert said, with lots of loud music. Neighbors were concerned because the house didn't appear to be kept up and the grass needed to be cut. Now the neighbors have decided to band together and contact landlords when something doesn't seem right, Lambert said.

“She was a beautiful little girl and now she's gone,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the detective bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

jduffy@jg.net