Vehicle runs off I-69; driver dead

A man died Wednesday after his vehicle left Interstate 69 two miles south of the General Motors plant and crashed in a wooded area, police said.

The victim was the only person in the car, said Brian Walker, Indiana State Police public information officer.

At 12:05 p.m., motorists reported that the vehicle heading north near the 294-mile marker on I-69 had left the highway.

When officers arrived, they found the car well off the interstate and the victim already dead. During a preliminary investigation, Master Trooper Jason Ward found “no evidence of evasive maneuvering or braking as the Toyota left the roadway to the right shoulder,” a news release said.

Witnesses said there were no other vehicles near the vehicle before it left the highway.

The vehcile ran through the wire fence bordering the interstate berm to the east and continued until crashing into woods. The driver was wearing a seat belt and the airbags were successfully deployed, police said.

The victim's identity is pending, and the crash is under investigation.

The Allen County coroner's office will identify the victim and whether a medical condition or other natural cause might have been a factor in the crash, state police said.

Police seek help inidentifying subject

Fort Wayne police are asking the public's help in identifying a man possibly involved in a child molesting case.

The man is said to frequent the Jefferson Boulevard/Getz Road area and is between 50 and 60 years old. He is white, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, of medium build and between 150 and 160 pounds with dirty gray hair. He has light blue eyes and is tanned.

The man walks with a noticeable limp in his right leg and has a speech impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Battershell at 260-427-1434 at the Fort Wayne Police Department.

jduffy@jg.net