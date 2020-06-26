Coroner IDs county's 22nd homicide victim

Multiple gunshots took the life of Amanda Louise Hoglund, 22, as she exited a dark-colored SUV at her home on Clarmarnic Drive.

She was shot around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by a man who wheeled out of her driveway so fast a neighbor said he couldn't get his license plate. But as Fort Wayne homicide detectives work to find the shooter, the Allen County Coroner's office identified her Thursday as the 22nd homicide in Allen County this year.

Katelyn Clark, one of many friends who made Facebook posts after hearing of Hoglund's death, said she worked with Hoglund at a store at Glenbrook Square and remembered her as “a sweetheart.” Clark said her friend went to North Side High School.

“She was so pretty and she was hilarious. We used to joke all the time when we worked together. I was shocked last night. Constantly I'm afraid I'll lose somebody I love and care for.

“This is the third person that I've known in three years that I've had to bury and attend their funeral,” Clark said. “There's so many other ways to express your anger towards someone,” Clark said. “We don't talk about other ways to express your anger.”

