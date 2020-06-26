Man pulled from Lake James dies

Indiana conservation officers investigated a possible drowning on Lake James on Thursday, the state Department of Natural Resources said.

Around 1 p.m., Steuben County dispatchers received a call about a man who had gone underwater near the Lake James sandbar, the DNR said.

A bystander recovered the man, Rocky R. Rutledge, 61, of Romeoville, Illinois, in about 10 feet of water. Rutledge was taken to the shore, where he was pronounced dead, the DNR said.

Driver, 58, ID'd in I-69 fatal crash

Indiana State Police identified a man Thursday who died when he drove off Interstate 69 and crashed in a wooded area in southern Allen County on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Rafael Lopez, 58, of Fort Wayne. The Allen County coroner's office has not ruled on the cause of Lopez's death.

Motorists reported a vehicle heading north near the 294-mile marker on I-69, about two miles south of the General Motors plant, when it went off the road just after noon.

When officers arrived, they found the car well off the interstate and the victim already dead. During a preliminary investigation, Master Trooper Jason Ward found “no evidence of evasive maneuvering or braking as the Toyota left the roadway to the right shoulder,” a state police news release said.

Witnesses said there were no other vehicles near the vehicle before it left the highway, state police said.