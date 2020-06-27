Man sought in slaying of woman, 22

Fort Wayne police have named a person of interest in Wednesday's shooting death of Amanda Louise Hoglund.

Hoglund, 22, was killed about 5:15 p.m. after she got out of a dark-colored SUV in the driveway of 1921 Clarmarnic Drive. A neighbor said he could hear Hoglund and a man arguing, and that the man shouted at her to get out of the vehicle. The neighbor said he saw the woman get shot.

Witnesses said the shooter backed up and sped off in the SUV, rolling up dark-tinted windows. Hoglund was shot multiple times and died at the edge of the driveway, authorities said.

Police said they are looking for Martrell Weaver, 23, who they said is a person of interest.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

