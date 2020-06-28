Police clear trucks from Glenbrook area after concerns mounted

A truck rally at Glenbrook Commons Saturday night was cleared around midnight after Fort Wayne police received permission from multiple property owners to do so.

The rally,which drew truck owners from all over the U.S., was apparently an impromptu, non-permitted event organized on Instagram by WhistlinDiesel.

Mark Bieker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said his department was not going to issue a statement on the rally, but did say that once police received authorization from multiple property owners at Glenbrook Commons and into Glenbrook Square, the area was cleared without incident.

Bieker said police estimated about 1,000 trucks were at the meet. One of the highlights of the meet appeared to be “burnouts” where drivers spin their tires until plumes of black or white smoke fill the air.

“We couldn't do anything until the owners made a decision to say they wanted the people removed,” Bieker said Sunday. If participants refused to leave, they would have been charged with criminal trespassing, he added.

Multiple videos taken by meet participants and by onlookers from Fort Wayne appeared to show a lot of drinking and open containers.

"The mall did not authorize the gathering that took place. We requested everyone showing up on Glenbrook Square property for such an event to leave immediately. Most of the participants have actually been on an adjacent property that isn’t owned by the mall. Additionally, we do not have control over neighboring properties like Glenbrook Commons," a statement from Glenbrook Square said.

