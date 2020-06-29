Broken ribs suspected in DeKalb crash

One person suffered injuries in a crash on County Road 63 in DeKalb County, police said in a news release Monday.

At 12:24 a.m. Sunday, DeKalb County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3800 block of County Road 63 for a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle, driven by Tara S. Monroe, 40, of Butler, went over a set of railroad tracks and lost control.

The vehicle, a 2008 Saturn Vue, went into a ditch on the west side of the roadway, where it rolled over before coming to a stop.

Police say Monroe initially refused medical treatment, but was later found to have injuries, identified in the news release as broken ribs.

Police believe alcohol, cell phone usage and speed were contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

