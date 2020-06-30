One injured in motorcycle crash

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash on West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne police said tonight.

Shortly before 8 p.m., city police responded to the 1330 block of West Washington Center Road for a reported crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground near the motorcycle. The man was suffering from multiple injuries and was taken by paramedics to a local hospital. The victim was initially listed as having non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition was later downgraded by hospital officials.

Police say a preliminary investigation found the SUV was driving west on Washington Center Road, while the motorcycle was heading east. As the SUV attempted to turn south into a nearby parking lot, the driver turned into the path of the motorcycle, causing the vehicles to collide.

The Fort Wayne Police Department's fatal accident investigators, along with the Fort Wayne Police Air Support Unit were paged to the scene to investigate the accident.

A short section of east bound Washington Center Road was closed tonight, but officers were able to direct traffic to the middle travel lanes and keep cars moving.

The incident remains under investigation.