Steuben driver injured as pickup goes airborne

A 24-year-old Hudson man was injured in a crash in southwestern Steuben County in which authorities said his vehicle went airborne.

The Indiana State Police responded to County Road 500 W., north of County Road 400 S., near Hudson about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found a pickup that had rolled over and had extensive damage.

The driver, Mitchell A. Musser, was lying in the grass next to the pickup with emergency responders treating him, police said.

After an investigation, state police believe Musser's truck left the road twice, went airborne and hit an embankment causing the truck to roll over, ejecting Musser.

Musser was flown by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. State police did not know Musser's condition.

Police believe Musser was not wearing a seat belt and that excessive speed was a primary factor in the crash. No one else was in the truck.

Acid spills at New Haven plant

About 45,000 pounds of hydrochloric acid spilled Monday at chemical distributor Brenntag's Nelson Road location in New Haven, the New Haven Adams Township Fire Department said.

About 10:30 a.m., crews responded to the site, where they found an incident had occurred while a chemical truck was emptying its load into an on-site tank.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department's hazardous materials team, along with Environmental Remediation Services by Brenntag, was able to isolate the hydrochloric acid within a mile of the spill.

Environmental Remediation Services and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are working to ensure the acid is disposed of properly.