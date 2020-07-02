Motorcyclist hurt in crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the collision between the bike and an SUV just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Washington Center Road, police said.

They found the motorcyclist, a man, on the ground suffering from multiple injuries, police said.

The SUV and motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions on Washington Center, and the SUV apparently turned into the motorcycle's path when turning into a parking lot, police said.

29-year-old identified as person shot from car

A 29-year-old man was identified as the person shot on the city's southeast side.

Kenneth Hale was shot by someone in a vehicle just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Winter Street, Fort Wayne police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said Wednesday by email. His injuries were not life-threatening, she said.

Police don't have many details but know several shots were fired, Rosales-Scatena said, adding the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Man in custody following DeKalb County stabbing

DeKalb County police have a man in custody following a stabbing in St. Joe.

Officers said they responded to the stabbing at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Washington Street and found a 23-year-old man suffering from injuries. He was in fair condition at a hospital, police said.

The suspect fled on foot but was caught about a half mile away hiding in bushes in the 6200 block of Indiana 1, according to officers.

Police arrested Leslie J. Swindell on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ohio troopers working to remove impaired drivers

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Findlay Post have removed 56 impaired drivers from roads this year in an ongoing effort to improve safety, the agency said Wednesday.

In 2019, there were 13,047 impaired-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 597 people and injuring 8,178 others. During that same period, troopers removed 22,520 impaired drivers from the roads.

Call 677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver,” Lt. Matt Crow said in a statement. “You can also help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”