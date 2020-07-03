Man who hit SUV shoots himself

A man shot himself after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash outside Huntertown on Wednesday, police said.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department was called just before 5:30 p.m. to Indiana 3 at Cedar Canyons Road. As officers were responding, witnesses calling 911 said one of the drivers was leaving the scene of the crash in a dark-colored passenger vehicle. Shortly after, witnesses said, the male driver who fled the scene stopped, got out of his vehicle and shot himself with a handgun.

Police and medics arrived on scene moments later. Officers determined that a dark-colored passenger vehicle had been westbound on Cedar Canyons Road at Indiana 3 when it collided with a red SUV. The adult male driver of the passenger vehicle left the scene, driving about a quarter mile, police said.

He then got out of his vehicle, hurried to a ditch about 20 yards away and shot himself. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No police officers were at the scene when the man shot himself, the sheriff's department said.

The adult female driver of the SUV involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Indiana 3 was closed for about two hours, police said.