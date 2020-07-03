Public invited to submit video from protests

Seeking to ensure “appropriate justice” in each case regarding the local Black Lives Matter protests, the Allen County prosecutor's office Thursday set up a link for the public to submit documents, videos and photographs.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said Sunday at a protest outside her home on Forest Park Boulevard that her office has thousands of hours of video to view before her staff will decide the merit of charges handed out to more than 100 protesters after the demonstrations on May 29-30 and June 15.

This week, at least nine warrants were issued for people involved in protests during that time. Most of them turned themselves in and are out of the Allen County Jail, bailed out through United Activists of Fort Wayne and the Summit City Mutual Aid and Defense. Local attorneys, including Quinton Ellis, have stepped forward and offered to represent the protesters pro bono.

Most face misdemeanor charges of obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct, with two also charged with misdemeanor rioting.

“She's silly to think that we're going to turn on each other,” said Erin Fogg, whose dramatic arrest June 16 with partner Josiah Dees on Coliseum Boulevard was filmed and viewed on social media 32,000 times.

Dees was charged with obstructing traffic. Fogg was originally booked on resisting arrest charges June 16 and disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic and rioting charges stemming from the May 29 protests.

“It seems like what she's trying to do is get protesters and the community to do her job for her,” Fogg said.

On Thursday, Richards asked people making submissions to include their name, address, telephone number, date and time of the incident, location of the incident and a brief summary.

Brittiane Jones, founder of 401+ Years, said Richards probably “has everything. She just wants people to come forward and help build her case.

“If you have thousands of hours of footage from your drones and all of that, I think it's highly inappropriate to ask protesters or the community, even from people who were not protesting, to even put that community in that compromising position.”

People have been trolling protesters' Facebook and other social media pages, Jones said.

The group Changemakers will work with the ACLU in Indiana to compile videos that will show that police used excessive force, Daylana Saunders said.

“Protesters trust the protesters,” she said. “Police officers started the violence, incited the violence and then after that used excessive force.

“They have created a narrative that these are wild animals out there protesting. Videos turned over show otherwise.” Fort Wayne police have said protesters did not follow orders to clear the streets.

Richards said at the Sunday protest she would also be interested in video showing inappropriate police behavior.

“We need the public to see what really happened,” Saunders said. “There were people who were live from beginning to end.”

