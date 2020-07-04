2 arrested in Paulding County after chase, crash

Two men were arrested in Paulding County, Ohio Saturday after fleeing police and crashing a vehicle, police said.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a 2019 Infiniti Qx5 for speeding about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. 24 near mile post 3 in Paulding County.

The vehicle would not stop and crashed while making a left turn onto County Road 60 from County Road 107, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver, Ricky L. Taylor, 22, or Muncie was arrested, but three other people ran from the scene. One of them, a 17-year-old boy, was found about 9:15 a.m. The other two, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were both found just after 1 p.m., police said.

Taylor is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony. The 18-year-old is charged with misdemeanor obstructing official business and the other two teens were released to relatives pending further investigation, police said.