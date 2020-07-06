1 killed, 1 hurt in separate shootings

One person died and another was fighting for his life after weekend shootings on city's the southeast and northeast sides, Fort Wayne police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 11:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue, east of South Anthony Boulevard and north of Oxford Street.

Officers were told the injured man was being driven to a hospital by car. On the way, officers were flagged down by that vehicle near South Anthony Boulevard and Colerick Street, police said.

The man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said, and paramedics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About an hour later, early Sunday, a large party demanded police attention in the 5200 block of Corydon Court near Reed Road because people were armed with guns and making threats, investigators said.

As officers were responding to the northeast address between Stellhorn and St. Joe Center roads, emergency dispatchers received more calls indicating someone had been shot, police said.

Officers found the injured person lying in the grass near the street, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Despite attempts to save the person's life – officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived – he was pronounced dead at a hospital by a physician, police said.

Police released few details about the fatal shooting, only that there was a disturbance at the party that led to gunfire. The Allen County coroner's office will release the deceased's identity, cause and manner of death. If ruled a homicide, it will be the 23rd in Allen County this year.

Those with information are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

asloboda@jg.net