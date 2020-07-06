4 taken to hospital after early Sunday crash

A crash on the city's south side early Sunday sent four people to the hospital, including a girl with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.

The girl was a passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Rogue that was hit by a Cadillac Escalade at Clinton Street and Creighton Avenue about 3:40 a.m., police said.

Investigators said the Nissan was trying to turn left on Clinton Street from westbound Creighton Avenue when the southbound Cadillac didn't stop for a red light.

Two adults in the Nissan's front seats and the driver of the Cadillac were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

A passenger in the Cadillac refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac is in custody pending numerous criminal charges, police said, adding alcohol and speed appeared to contribute to the crash.

3 safely evacuate Gathings house fire

Three people escaped injury Sunday morning after their southeast side home caught on fire.

Firefighters responded to 7518 Gathings Drive at 12:12 a.m. and saw fire coming from the side and rear of the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Two adults and a child had evacuated the house before emergency crews arrived.

The fire was concentrated in the living room and attic above the garage, the department said, noting crews got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate water and fire damage.

The cause is under investigation.