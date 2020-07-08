Coroner IDs man, 19,as victim of shooting

The 19-year-old fatally shot in northeast Fort Wayne is the community's latest homicide, the Allen County coroner's office ruled Tuesday.

Police found Jalen Deandre Lindsey lying in grass in the 5000 block of Midlothian Drive about 12:20 a.m. Sunday as they responded to a large party on nearby Corydon Court. Midlothian curves into Corydon.

The coroner, who identified Lindsey by his fingerprints, confirmed the Fort Wayne man died from a gunshot wound.

Lindsey's death is the 23rd homicide in Allen County this year.

The shooting – which included reports that people were armed with guns and making threats – remains under investigation.

The fatality happened about an hour after another man was badly injured by a shooting in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue on the city's southeast side.

Police said it appeared he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have an update on his condition Tuesday, but Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena described that as good news. Police typically learn of a condition change when someone dies, she said by email.

