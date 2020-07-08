Man arrested in woman's slaying

A person of interest in the late-June slaying of a 22-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in Ohio, a Fort Wayne police spokeswoman said.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena provided few details about Martrell Weaver's arrest by U.S. Marshals task force, saying she would provide more information today after a briefing.

Weaver, 23, was named a person of interest days after Amanda Hoglund was fatally shot June 24 as she exited a dark-colored SUV at her northeast side home on Clarmarnic Drive near State and Coliseum boulevards.

A neighbor said he could hear Hoglund and a man arguing, and that the man shouted at her to get out of the vehicle. The neighbor said he saw the woman get shot.

Witnesses said the shooter backed up and sped off in the SUV, rolling up dark-tinted windows.

Police haven't said why Weaver is a person of interest in the case, which the coroner declared a homicide. Authorities found Weaver more than two hours away from Fort Wayne in Mansfield, Ohio, Rosales-Scatena said.

