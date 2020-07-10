Coliseum Inn victim identified by coroner

A man shot dead inside a room at the Coliseum Inn on Coliseum Boulevard North was identified Thursday by the Allen County coroner.

Jean Emmanuel Duperat, 41, of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene after Fort Wayne police were called about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Duperat is the 24th homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner said. He died from a gunshot wound.

A witness told police Duperat had been shot inside one of the motel rooms before police located him, according to Jason Anthony, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

Detectives went door to door at the motel to interview guests and are reviewing surveillance video. Witnesses were also taken to police headquarters for interviews, Anthony said.

Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of FWPD's homicide division, said Thursday the entire unit was put on the case.

Duperat was charged May 28 in Allen Superior Court with misdemeanor trespassing. His initial hearing was postponed because a “Creole French (Haitian)” interpreter was needed, according to online court documents. He pleaded guilty days later and received a 1-year suspended sentence.

The Coliseum Inn was the scene of two murders Christmas Eve. Two brothers, Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, and Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, were stabbed to death there around 7 p.m. One died at the scene and the other at a hospital.

In January, Pedro Salas-Lopez, 30, was charged with their murders.

Matthew LeBlanc of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.