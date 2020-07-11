2 dead after vehicle leaves road, hits tree

A man and woman died early Friday when their vehicle veered off Lindenwood Avenue and struck a tree, authorities said.

Todd William Jackson, 49, and Kelly M. Crump, 45, died in the crash, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lindenwood, the coroner's office said.

Jackson was the driver of the vehicle. Both he and Crump died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, and their deaths are the 15th and 16th traffic fatalities of the year in Allen County, the coroner said. The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

Man found dead outside home

A man was found dead Friday morning in the yard of a West Williams Street home, and Fort Wayne police said they were treating the death as suspicious.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of West Williams about 10:30 a.m. on a report of a man down in a yard. Officers found the man there, and medics determined he had died.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were sent to the scene, police said. They said the Allen County coroner's office will determine the man's identity and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.