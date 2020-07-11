Ceremony honors new officers

Roderick Waters, one of 17 newly sworn officers for the Fort Wayne Police Department, came to his decision to be a police officer through a wish to give back to his hometown.

“Just to have an opportunity to give back to my community, working with the youth,” said Waters, 34, and until now, a track coach at Taylor University. One of two new Black officers, Waters wants to work on the disconnect between Black youth and the police.

Family members including his mother, Tywana Waters, and father, David Masterson, as well as his wife, Storey Waters, were at the Public Safety Academy on Friday to witness the new recruit class ceremony, but when it came time to ask someone to pin his badge onto his uniform, he gave the honor to his best friend of 18 years, officer Chris Brautzsch.

The two are Wayne High School graduates and ran track together, they said.

Of the 17 new officers, one is Fort Wayne firefighter Ryan Preston, 37, who will take on the title of arson investigator with his new training.

He is one of four arson investigators, Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey said.

The age range for the new class is 21 to 37, Sofia Rosales-Scatena, FWPD public information officer, said. The class had four women, including one Black female officer, and new Black and Hispanic male officers, adding diversity to a department that now has 474 officers.

Rosales-Scatena said there aren't plans for a new recruit class until the new budget is proposed.

Four new officers were sworn in by family members either serving in the department or retired: Brock Ingram, sworn in by his father, Sgt. Daniel Ingram; Nicholas McCurdy, by this father, District Chief Russ McCurdy; John McKenna, by his grandfather, retired officer Ron Russell; and Jessica Van Wagner, by her husband, officer Erik Van Wagner.

Other new officers include Austin G. Dunakin, Blake D. Fillers, Katrina F. George, Joel N. Leonhardt, Allison N. Massey, Matthew B. Pierr, Morgan M. Poeppel, Yoel J. Sanchez, Jacob I. Sherman, Wyatt A. Short and Adam M. Shotzman.

Waters was chosen as squad leader for the class. Others found distinction in achievements: McKenna was awarded top in academic achievement; Short, firearm proficiency; and Ingram, physical fitness. Honors recipients were Ingram, Leonhardt, McCurdy and Preston.

Mayor Tom Henry, Capt. Juan Barrientes, director of training, and Timothy M. Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, spoke at the ceremony along with others.

Several times speakers referred to the “difficult times” the nation was going through.

“Leave people better than when you found them. This is a trying time. Keep the faith,” Barrientes told the class, who sat upright throughout the entire ceremony.

Police Chief Steve Reed spoke about the difficult times and shared a short letter he received from a child that has helped him through the past couple of months.

“In case you haven't felt it today, you are appreciated/ In case you wanted to quit today, Don't, you are needed/In case you need to talk, but feel no one will listen, there are many who will/In case you haven't heard it today, thank you.”

Reed told the 65th recruit class that “few are called” to the profession and “few will ever understand.”

“I believe cops are heroes. What is a hero? Perseverance in spite of overwhelming obstacles. Our country is going through difficult times, but the vast majority of people support us,” he added.

At the end, his advice was straightforward: “Your job gives you authority. Your behavior gives you respect.”

