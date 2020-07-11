Man charged with murder over slaying in driveway

Just after Amanda Hoglund was gunned down in a driveway on Clarmarnic Drive, one resident called to say there was someone dead in her driveway.

“I know who shot her,” the resident said. “It was Martrell Weaver. One of my sons seen it.”

Weaver, 23, was charged Friday with murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a charge enhancement, using a firearm in the commission of a crime where death results.

He eluded police until this week when he was taken into custody Tuesday in Mansfield, Ohio, plotting his next move in a wooded area. He is being extradited from Ohio, according to the Allen County prosecutor's office.

After the public shooting of Hoglund about 5:15 p.m. June 24, Weaver roared out of the driveway in a 2013 black Jeep Patriot.

About 45 minutes earlier, witnesses said, Hoglund was at the wheel as she and Weaver left together, according to court documents.

At the scene, residents reported the two arrived at the Clarmarnic Drive home arguing, then they both got out of the car. Weaver shot her once and then stood over her and shot three to four more times, they said.

Police found two live rounds stamped F.C. 9 mm Luger near her body and two spent shell casings with the same stamp, court documents said.

Five minutes after Weaver left the scene, he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. A woman who witnessed the crash followed the black Jeep to the 3400 block of Kirkland Avenue and saw Weaver get out of the Jeep, grabbing a black backpack.

While a police dog attempted to track Weaver on Coliseum Boulevard East close to Hobson Road, a witness saw him walk behind a home on Kirkland Avenue, describing him down to the clothes he was wearing, his silver earrings, his black backpack and the black and gold handgun in his hand, court documents said.

A security guard at Intellectual Technology on Coliseum Boulevard East reported to police that Weaver was seen walking through the firm's parking lot, talking on a cellphone.

Detectives knew Weaver headed for Ohio after interviewing the woman, who said she picked Weaver up at Hobson and Coliseum at Chapman Place Assisted Living. He had a black backpack, pulled out a gray gun and “manipulated it,” then shoved it back into his backpack, court documents said.

He told her he “was leaving for Ohio and that he was turning his phones off.”

When police searched the Jeep, they found a 9 mm live round in plain view on the Jeep's front seat, stamped with F.C. 9 mm Luger and a spent shell casing with the same imprint, court documents said.

Weaver knew Hoglund through his incarcerated brother, Vincent Weaver, according to Brandon Winston, owner of Truth Ink, a tattoo parlor on Lima Road, where she had returned to work and was being trained to be a manager.

Winston said he and friends from Truth Ink tried to separate Hoglund from the Weavers.

“She has a really sad story. She was abused as a child,” said Winston, who lent her the Jeep to use. The Jeep is still in police custody.

Her father, Keith Hoglund, was sentenced to 50 years in Wells Circuit Court for child molesting, according to court documents. He was charged with child molesting in 2006.

Winston said he and others who work at Truth Ink “took her out of the situation” and described Weaver as “obsessed” with Hoglund because he was in love with her.

“In her phones is all the evidence they need,” Winston said. Truth Ink closed down for a week after she was killed.

Winston said Hoglund wasn't living at the Clarmarnic address but had been staying with a circle of friends.

“We all empowered her,” Winston said.

He said it is still too painful for the family to talk about Amanda.

Weaver's violent past is also evident in court documents.

In December 2017, Martrell Weaver was charged with domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation. The case was working its way through the courts. The victim, who had a black right eye and bruising when police arrived, said Weaver hit her with an open hand, then choked her with both hands while biting her ears. He also slammed her head into the floor several times and stood on her head and chest during the assault while continuously yelling he was going to kill her. He stripped her of all her clothes and threw her outside of the home, documents said.

The same night, Weaver went looking for her at her Waynedale home and peered into a neighbor's home.

When the neighbor confronted Weaver on Old Trail Road, Weaver took off toward the McDonald's restaurant. During a confrontation in the parking lot, Weaver pulled out a gun and shot the neighbor in the right thigh. The bullet went completely through the thigh causing the man to have emergency treatment, court documents said.

In July 2018, Weaver was sentenced to three years with 170 days' jail credit.

jduffy@jg.net