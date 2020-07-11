Motorcycle driver killed in single-vehicle crash

A person died following a motorcycle crash in Huntington County Saturday evening.

Officers from the Huntington County Sherrif's Office responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. 24 west of Meridian Road and was unable to negotiate a curve in the road.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the road, vaulted a small creek and overturned the motorcycle. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected.

The driver, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the news release.