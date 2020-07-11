Police looking for help in 2 killings

Fort Wayne police are asking the public to help locate two people who are persons of interest in the shooting death of Jean Emmanuel Duperat, killed in a hotel room at the Coliseum Inn on Wednesday around 11 p.m.

Police are looking for Jeremiah G. Stevenson and Jessica Sexton. Duperat, 41, was discovered by police after responding to a 911 call. He is the 24th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Duperat's death is not the only case where police need help. There are two shootings – one a homicide – from the July 4 weekend.

On Sunday around 12:20 a.m. Jalen Deandre Lindsey, 19, lost his life after he was shot while attending a large party of young people in the 5200 block of Corydon Court on the city's northeast side. Police found Lindsey lying in grass in the 5000 block of Midlothian Drive near the party house.

Lindsey is the 23rd homicide victim in the county this year.

About an hour before the Lindsey homicide, Armani Lewis, 21, was found at a home in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He is still at a hospital, Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer, said Friday.

Residents with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or Detective Cline at 260-427-2231.

“Any information that you may have, no matter how small, is appreciated,” Rosales-Scatena said.

jduffy@jg.net