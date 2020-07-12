Detectives probing woman's death at motel

Police are investigating the death of a woman early Saturday morning at a Hampton Inn.

Officers responded at 2:21 a.m. to 3520 E. Dupont Road to assist paramedics, who were at the hotel providing medical treatment to an unresponsive woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and homicide detectives were called in to assist the death investigation, according to a news release.

The Allen County Coroner's Office will release the identity along with the cause and manner of death at a later date.

This is the second death investigation at a hotel this week.

Fort Wayne police said Jean Emmanuel Duperat was shot to death at the Coliseum Inn on Coliseum Boulevard North on Wednesday. Duperat, 41, of Fort Wayne is the 24th homicide in Allen County this year, the coroner said.

No further information on the woman was released by the police.

Driver in hospital after being shot

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning.

Officers said they heard several shots about 4:22 a.m. in the Plaza Drive and East Pettit Avenue area when a short time later a motorist crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle near the intersection.

Police said the man driving the vehicle got out and immediately fell to the ground, and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics in serious condition, police said, but his injuries were downgraded to life-threatening.

10 people escape blaze at house

Fort Wayne fire investigators said a house blaze forced six adults and four children to escape Saturday.

Crews arrived at 1:21 a.m. to the two-story home at 924 Pasadena Drive and found an attic fire on the second floor. Everyone had escaped the house before emergency crews arrived, according to a news release.

The fire, which took about 10 minutes to get under control, caused minor damage, officials said.

Firefighter injured at apartment fire

Fort Wayne investigators are trying to determine the cause of an apartment blaze that left a firefighter with injuries.

Crews arrived to Brendonwood Apartments, 1233 Fayette Drive, at 10:37 p.m. Friday and found a kitchen fire spreading to the attic area inside one of the units, according to a news release.

An adult escaped before crews arrived, but a firefighter fell through the roof at the one-story complex, officials said.

They said the emergency worker was treated and released. Crews had the fire under control in about an hour.

2 people injured in DeKalb crash

Two people are recovering from injuries after a vehicle crash Friday evening in DeKalb County.

Police said the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet pickup was westbound in the 100 block of County Road 56 when it hit a 1999 Dodge Intrepid traveling in the opposite direction about 5:30 p.m. The pickup lost control after going into a ditch and drove into the path of the car.

Lyle Renfrow, 36, of LaOtto, driver of the pickup, did not suffer injuries and declined medical treatment, according to a news release.

Police said Tracy Morris, 47, of Ligonier suffered a broken ankle and her front-seat passenger, 53-year-old John Hatton of LaOtto, likely suffered internal bleeding.

Both vehicles were totaled and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.