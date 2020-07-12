Push revived for police body cams

Right after Ferguson, as the police shooting death of Michael Brown is known, law enforcement departments around the nation started investigating and, sometimes, buying body cameras.

That was the case in Fort Wayne when the City Council considered them for the Police Department, according to former councilman John Crawford and Russ Jehl, a Republican councilman who is now demanding body cameras for local police.

“No body cams, no budget, that is where I'm at,” Jehl said after a meeting during which Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said an ordinance is needed. “The administration has promised body cameras for six years, and it's well past time to be delivered.”

Tucker will introduce the ordinance Tuesday with co-author Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, both Democrats, and Jehl in a bipartisan effort to get the technology. The proposal came just after the May 29-30 protests where police deployed tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on protesters who obstructed traffic and, in some cases, vandalized downtown businesses.

“(Body cameras) shed light on activities taking place. When you are out of view of the in-car cam, the body cam provides a second angle to what takes place,” Tucker said.

Tuesday is also the first meeting of the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice formed by Mayor Tom Henry on June 18, chaired by Chambers. Body cameras will be on the agenda, Chambers said last week.

If the City Council decides to fund body cameras, the police department would be responsible for creating policies for operation and administration, Tucker said.

Although Fort Wayne police do not have body cams, they have in-car cameras, public information officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena said in June. Police are testing body cameras.

“We have been trying to find the one that fits with our current platform. We believe they may be implemented in the very near future as we see some software upgrades that will allow the cameras to function properly with our current systems,” Rosales-Scatena said. The department uses WatchGuard camera systems, she added.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has more than 470 officers.

If Fort Wayne does buy body cameras this year, it will put the department in line with about 80% of the largest local police departments in the U.S. that employ 500 or more full-time sworn officers, according to a November 2018 Bureau of Justice Statistics report.

That percentage hasn't changed much, according Government Technology magazine editor Noelle Knell.

The 2018 report updated one issued in 2016. The Body-Worn Camera Supplement to the Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics survey was the first report ever undertaken by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, which is part of the federal Department of Justice.

“You don't see a lot of agencies going the other direction,” meaning getting rid of body cameras, Knell said. “Usually there's a bit of a struggle around the policies. Early on, in 2015 and 2016, cloud storage was a lot more expensive than it is now.”

The impetus for buying body cameras came after Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014. Brown and a friend walked in the middle of a two-lane street and were told to get on the sidewalk. Police initially responded to the area after Brown, who was Black, allegedly stole some cigars at a convenience store. Brown and the officer got into a struggle as the officer sat in his police SUV. Even though he was unarmed, Brown was shot six times as he walked away and then turned toward the officer. His body lay in the middle of the street for four hours while a crowd became disgusted and angry with what they saw as disrespect for Brown's remains.

Ferguson became synonymous with systemic racism and the national protests that followed. From that incident came the slogan “Hands Up Don't Shoot,” which Brown reportedly said as he was shot, although there is no audio to back up that claim.

The 18-year-old's parents called for all U.S. police officers to be equipped with body cameras, Knell said.

A stumbling block to Fort Wayne body cameras has been storing data, which could cost about $2,500 per camera, Crawford said. Body cameras typically cost between $300 to $500 apiece.

But the cost of storage estimated at $1 million annually is small compared with the $60 million police budget, about 25% of the overall $250 million city budget, Jehl said.

“Six years ago, there were some issues such as data storage that made it somewhat cost-prohibitive,” Jehl said. “(Body cameras) would improve the quality of law enforcement, protect law enforcement as they make difficult decisions in a professional manner and restore confidence, especially in our minority communities.”

Some surrounding counties already use body cams.

Body cams “have proven to be beneficial, especially as an additional investigative tool as well as a supplement to incident and crash reports,” said Sgt. Chris Francis, public information officer for the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

“As far as storage goes, our IT department increased our digital capacity. Once uploaded, the videos are stored for 180 days by default. If the incident is flagged as something else – felony or use of force – other timelines would be established by law,” Francis said.

A package that includes in-car and body cameras costs about $4,000, Francis said. The department has about 60 body cameras between patrol and corrections officers. Both systems are from Digital Ally, he added.

In Noble County, where WatchGuard in-car and body cams are used, there have been several situations when both kinds of cameras “have been very effective in what officers are or are not doing out on the scenes,” said Sgt. Chris Moriarity of the sheriff's department.

Noble County had some growing pains when the cameras were introduced for the 14 road officers to use, Moriarity said, “but at this point, it's another piece of equipment.” The department installed in-car cameras more than 15 years ago and body cameras, about five years ago. The cameras are bought in a package, which costs about $5,000, he added.

The cameras do not record 24/7, he said, but “we ask they turn them on when they deal with the public, although it's not an absolute requirement.” Moriarity estimated the cameras are turned on between 75% and 90% of the time.

One drawback can be when an officer is in a tense situation and either forgets or does not have the time to turn on the body camera, Moriarity said.

“We do not want them to hesitate. It can slow down an officer's reaction to a situation,” Moriarity said.

Body camera footage will be central in a federal case involving drugs and a stolen gun, he said.

“Body cam footage captured all my conversations with suspects and witnesses, captured us documenting the location prior to a search, the items that were in plain view and the subsequent arrest of the suspect,” Moriarity said.

During an October 2018 arrest, a suspect “immediately started talking to the arresting officer, making a statement that everything inside the home was his and the other person had nothing to do with it,” Moriarity said.

“Now it's no longer our word against the defendant's. We actually have video evidence of how the entire encounter went,” he added.

In Adams County, Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said he has no intentions of equipping road officers with body cams, but confinement officers in the Adams County Jail wear them.

“We have in-car cameras. A lot of stuff is still caught on that,” and audio covers up to 50 or 60 yards, said Mawhorr, who identified the equipment dealer as WatchGuard.

David Carter, professor of criminal justice at Michigan State University, said video quality varies.

“You've got it hanging off of you. It's going to record every move you make. If there's a struggle, if it's a close quarters struggle, people have to have realistic expectations as to what they're going to get from a body cam.”

Carter said line officers told him body cams are useful.

“They feel it protects them somewhat,” Carter said. When writing reports, “they can go back and get exact times.”

Some people who wind up on the video of the body cam, such as in a domestic dispute, have complained the video violates their privacy. “The lens is not selective like the eye. It may pick up something illegal or suspicious,” Carter said.

Different models also dictate when recording starts. Some body cameras are automated and others the officer has to activate, Carter said. Some body cams automatically record when a stun gun or other weapon is pulled out.

Rosales-Scatena said Fort Wayne Police Department in-car cameras automatically start recording when emergency lights are activated and can't be turned off, although the cameras can be activated manually, too.

The family of Shaquille Kelly, killed May 22, 2019, when the Fort Wayne Gang Unit pursued him around 2 a.m., said in-car camera or body camera footage taken when Officer Christopher Hawthorn killed him with one shot to the chest would give them answers as to how he died.

The Journal Gazette has submitted several public records requests for in-car camera or body camera footage with no success. City attorneys have denied the request, saying “the requested information is an investigatory record of a law enforcement agency.”

“I do think it would have made a difference,” said Kelly's sister, Keona Giddens. “Thing is, it doesn't matter if they have them if they don't turn them on or turn them off.”

Melina Dominquez, with whom Kelly had four children, said Kelly's family “would have some answers. Also, the city would be forced to hold their officers accountable rather than hiding and covering up their mistakes.”

Local police union officials say the number of complaints and sustained complaints were “considerably higher” before in-car cameras were installed.

“Just simply for the fact that now there's actually documentation that the officer did nothing wrong,” said Mark Bieker, vice president of the local Patrolman Benevolent Association. “As long as policies are in place and the policies work together, then it's a win-win situation for everybody.”

Association President Steven Espinoza said every car has a camera and officers have microphones on them.

“If we're having a conversation outside my car and then you make a complaint that he (the officer) was rude to me, cussing me out or whatever, they can pull that audio and say you have a baseless claim,” Espinoza said.

A specific group monitors the cameras on a regular basis, Bieker said. “When we download all of our stuff, they automatically review them and we are held accountable for stuff.”

Rosales-Scatena said video is pulled by a team of three officers for Internal Affairs and the Allen County prosecutor or for other reasons and agencies. “We don't go actively reviewing videos,” but the footage is kept for a minimum of seven years.

With many people videotaping now from cellphones, the cameras offer an unedited version, Espinoza added.

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

