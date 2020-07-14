Fire erupts on Parkview's north campus

A fire caused extensive damage to an office building on the city's north Parkview Health campus Monday morning, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to 3600 New Vision Drive at 2:47 a.m. and found flames coming through the roof, the department said. Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1 shot in Paulding

A Paulding, Ohio, woman shot her boyfriend over the weekend during a domestic situation, grazing the man's neck, the Paulding County sheriff's office said.

Police responded to a cal on a reported domestic violence situation just after 10 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said the woman, 36-year-old Alisha Sheperd, shot her boyfriend, Louis Wannemacher, 36, during a physical altercation. Shepherd alleged Wannemacher was assaulting her and her 12-year-old son.

Shepherd was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Paulding County Jail.

Wannemacher was treated at Paulding County Hospital and released, then booked into the jail on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

Vehicle, trailer stolen from wildlife area

A lock didn't prevent someone from stealing an Indiana Department of Natural Resources off-road vehicle and trailer over the weekend in Huntington.

The equipment was stored in a fenced, secure area behind the property office at J.E. Roush Fish & Wildlife Area, 517 N. Warren Road. But employees on Monday morning found an open gate, a cut lock and the items nowhere in sight, the state agency said.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the theft, which happened between 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Monday.

The missing green 2000 Polaris Sportsman 500 can be identified by its vehicle identification number, 4XACH50A5YD424491, and its state registration, OR9994RE. The number 14T9966 is displayed on the vehicle.

The 2000 Schwartz aluminum trailer's license plate number is 21036, and its VIN is 1S9U4701XYN383121.

Metal DNR tags are attached to both vehicles. The number displayed on the vehicle is 95608; the number for the trailer is 95698.

Call 812-837-9536 or 260-244-3720 or email ICODist2@dnr.in.gov with information.

Decatur flags damaged

The Decatur Police Department is seeking information about two people who damaged flags at the Madison Street Plaza last week.

Surveillance video shows a female and male at the plaza about 11 p.m. July 7. The male climbed two light poles and purposely damaged four American flags, police said.

Call 260-724-8646 with information.