Boy, 5, nearly drowns in Kosciusko County

A 5-year-old boy is recovering after a near drowning at Pike Lake beach in Kosciusko County, police said.

The child was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday by family members who said he was swimming near the shore before he went missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies worked on the boy who was taken to a Warsawa hospital by paramedics but later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Cars broken into in Adams, Wells

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins in Adams and Wells counties.

The break-ins have been occurring on the west side of Adams County and the east side of Wells County. The suspects have been taking money, phones, CDs and anything else they can take that is left in the cars, police said.

The sheriff is asking residents to lock their cars, turn on security and porch lights and to look out for their neighbors. If residents notice a suspicious vehicle in the area, they are asked to call 260-724-5345 or 911.

Adams puts alert on youth drinking

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is asking residents to keep an eye out for underage drinking.

Sheriff's officers have seen bad accidents that have been directly connected to underage drinking, the department said Wednesday.

If residents see cars or buggies going down wooded lanes that normally no one drives or if they see what they believe are underage drinking parties, they are asked to call 260-724-5345 or 911.