Police seeking 23-year-old suspected in two Friday morning shootings

Fort Wayne police are looking for a 23-year-old man they’ve identified as a shooting suspect.

Jeremy Clayton Elder Jr., 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 220 pounds, with long dark hair and a large tattoo above his right eye, is a suspect in a shooting at Third and Barthold streets Friday morning around 7:40 a.m. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Lisa Woods, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The victim, who was treated and released from a local hospital, described the man who shot him, but said he didn’t know who he was.

Elder is also the suspect in a shooting on Friday around noon. A man walked into a local hospital around 12:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound and told police that he’d been with Elder and, for some unknown reason, Elder shot him in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, the release said.

The victim, who is in stable condition, then drove himself to the hospital.

Because Elder was the suspect in two shootings on the same day, Fort Wayne detectives obtained an arrest warrant and tried to find him.

The SWAT team was called to 2826 Genessee Avenue off Sandpoint Road around 4 p.m. where Elder was believed to be. No one was inside the residence at that address.

The police believe Elder is armed and dangerous and are asking the public’s assistance in locating him. Anyone with information is asked to call 260-427-1222 or Crimestoppers at 260-436-7867.

jduffy@jg.net