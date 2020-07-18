Death from bat beating ruled 25th homicide

The death of a 44-year-old Fort Wayne man, beaten with a baseball bat as he exited the Apple Glen Walmart in March and died a month later, was ruled a homicide Friday by the Allen County coroner.

Damarcus Walker, a maintenance supervisor, is the 25th homicide victim in Allen County this year. The coroner said Walker died April 11 from blunt force injuries to the head. The attack took place March 7.

His alleged attacker, Levi Arnold, 21, was arrested hours later at his Bluffton home by Fort Wayne police and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and resisting law enforcement, using a vehicle to commit the offense.

The Allen County prosecutor's office declined to comment Friday on whether Arnold's charge would be upgraded to murder.

Walker's family, including his father, Houston Walker, and daughter, Zai'qaria Walker, believed the attack was racially motivated. Walker was Black and Arnold is white.

Both Walkers said the ruling made them very happy.

“We want justice,” Houston Walker said. “I want justice.” He said he intends to attend a competency hearing for Arnold Friday.

Larry Gist, chair of the local NAACP's Legal Redress Committee, said the ruling “clears up a lot of things.” Zai'qaria Walker said her father was in good health before the attack.

“If the beating hadn't happened, he would still be here and at work,” she said. Her father was released from St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis on April 6, although she said she wasn't sure whether her father signed himself out or the hospital released him. It was the same hospital where he was flown March 7 with massive facial and head injuries, according to the family.

Zai'qaria Walker said she could tell her father had not regained all his strength and had difficulties speaking and breathing, sometimes gasping as he spoke. That explained to her why the coroner said the cause of death was “tracheal narrowing,” as well as cerebral edema.

“My grandpa (Houston) picked him up April 6. He was talking normal and sitting up (and having) normal conversations. It was hard for him to breathe. You could hear the mucus in the body as he tried to breathe,” she said. Damarcus died at home.

On March 7, Fort Wayne police responded to the Walmart parking lot around 10:25 a.m., just as Arnold was seen speeding off in an older model Chevrolet Impala with a cracked windshield, a spoiler on the rear and no license plate. Arnold had been seen driving around the parking lot wearing a ski mask, according to witnesses.

As Walker was walking to his car with a couple of items, Arnold swerved toward and struck Walker, knocking him onto the car's hood. Arnold then got out of the car and beat Walker with a baseball bat, continuing the attack as Walker lay on the ground.

The attack stopped, according to witnesses, when an unidentified armed bystander pulled out a gun and told Arnold to stop. Police attempted to pull Arnold over as he drove onto West Jefferson Boulevard and alerted neighboring counties, but Arnold was able to elude authorities until he was picked up at his home.

