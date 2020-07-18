Friend's help leads to 13 charges over sex abuse

She watched her 15-year-old friend's mental health deteriorate because of sexual abuse that allegedly had gone on for a decade. Then she took steps to stop it.

Jesus Chacon Herrera, 38, of the 1000 block of Loree Street, was charged Thursday with eight counts of child molesting, four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of child seduction.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $212,500 bail, according to a jail spokesperson.

The victim's friend told Fort Wayne police investigator M. Lasley that the victim had become suicidal over the sexual abuse and she “was concerned that she wasn't getting any help,” court documents said.

First, the friend confided in her father and then her parents decided to talk to the victim when she visited their home. Then they called Child Protective Services.

Throughout court documents, there were indications the victim tried to tell her mother what was going on. When the victim was 9, her mother found her daughter on a couch with Herrera and asked her daughter “is he being creepy with you?” Her mother said the victim told her no.

With investigators, the victim tracked the abuse from one house where she lived to another.

The abuse often involved smoking a cigarette while the abuse was being carried out and sometimes involved sex toys, court documents said.

When the victim was 11 or 12, the abuse occurred every day, the victim said.

Then the victim's mother received a call from her daughter around Christmas, court documents said.

“Mom, I can't take it anymore,” the victim told her. “I just can't take it anymore.”

“I felt in my heart and she didn't have to tell me. I felt like I knew what she meant. “I felt like he was being sexual with her,” the victim's mother said.

What stopped the abuse was a call in June to Child Protective Services.

The friend said she'd known about the abuse for about five months.

Herrera has a court hearing on Monday.

