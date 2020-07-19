Man linked to 2 shootings Friday arrested Saturday

A man was arrested early Saturday in connection with a pair of Friday shootings, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

At 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosemont Drive after a resident called to report a man, later identified as Jeremy Elder Jr., knocking on the door to their home.

On arrival, officers located Elder and arrested him without incident. He is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Officers believe Elder, 23, is the suspect in a shooting at Third and Barthold streets Friday morning.

Police arrived at the location and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Lisa Woods, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The victim, who was treated and released from a hospital, described the man who shot him, but said he didn't know who he was.

Elder also is the suspect in a shooting around noon Friday. A man walked into a hospital about 12:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound and told police he'd been with Elder who, for an unknown reason, shot him in the 1400 block of Fourth Street, a news release said.

The victim, who is in stable condition, drove himself to the hospital.

The Fort Wayne Police Department asks anyone with more information to call 260-427-1201.