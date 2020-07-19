Robbery suspect kills self on side of road

The Mercer County Sheriff's office in Ohio said a Cincinnati man jailed in Kosciusko County, who was a suspect in an armed robbery in Fort Wayne where the victim was shot, killed himself at the side of the road when officers approached his vehicle.

About 5 p.m. Friday, officers found Raepheal A. Dell, 22, on the side of the road using a gas can to put gas in a car on U.S. Route 33 at Kuck Road. As the sheriff's deputy pulled up and turned on his emergency lights, Dell walked around the car to the driver's side and got in the car. Within seconds, the deputy heard a gunshot, according to a news release from Sheriff Jeff Grey of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

After backup arrived, the deputy and other officers approached the vehicle behind a bullet resistant shield and found Dell dead from a self-inflicted wound from an AK-47. The police encounter was filmed on in-car and body cameras and released to the news media.

Dell was located using a cellphone ping, the release said. Dell was released from the Kosciusko County Jail on Friday and was driving a stolen car when he ran out of gas. Witnesses said a pickup truck stopped and Dell attempted to enter the truck, but the truck left the scene. Then another vehicle stopped and Dell got into this vehicle and went to a store to purchase a one-gallon gas can and then to a Shell station in St. Marys to purchase gas. A woman who appeared “visibly upset” bought the items on her own, the release said.

Information on the armed robbery he was allegedly involved in Fort Wayne was unavailable.

Law enforcement wants to talk to any people involved in these stops and they are not suspected of any wrongdoing, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-586-7724.

jduffy@jg.net