Berne wreck sends 4 to hospital

Four people were hospitalized after a Monday morning crash on U.S. 27 near Berne in Adams County, police said in a news release.

At 9:07 a.m., a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by Bruce Landis, 81, of Homer, Michigan, was stopped in the southbound lane of U.S. 27, waiting to turn east onto County Road 350 South, when it was hit by a southbound 2007 Peterbilt truck, the Adams County Sheriff's Department said.

The truck, driven by Nicholas Disbro, 39, of Edon, Ohio, was pulling a loaded dump trailer when it rear-ended Landis' Chrysler, which left the roadway and hit a cable fence.

Four occupants of the Town and Country were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police say both Landis and Disbro declined medical treatment at the scene. The crash is under investigation.