Death of inmate seen as homicide

The death of a Churubusco man is being treated as a homicide after he was found unresponsive in his Wabash Valley prison cell, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Correctional facility employees tried to save Kevin J. Carpenter upon finding him about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, but their first aid efforts were unsuccessful, police said.

Investigators suspect foul play, police said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, police said. The results are pending.

Carpenter, 57, had been incarcerated in the Indiana Department of Correction since February 2011, police said.

The agency's records indicated his earliest possible release date was June 26, 2031 – a 50-year sentence associated with a 2002 conviction of prisoner in possession of a dangerous device or material in Allen County.

The conviction stemmed from an incident in which Carpenter – then an Allen County Jail inmate – was found with a homemade knife in his shoe. He reluctantly gave the shoe up for inspection after another inmate alerted officers, The Journal Gazette reported at the time. It was reported he planned to use the weapon, which was made of Plexiglas, to harm a confinement officer.

He previously served time for battery, intimidation and auto theft, among other convictions, according to Department of Correction records.

