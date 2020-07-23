31-year-old ID'd in homicide on Lillie

A drive-by shooting on Lillie Street claimed the life of 31-year-old Allen Lamar Ruffin.

The Allen County coroner's office identified Ruffin on Wednesday, saying he died from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night. His death is the 27th homicide this year in Allen County, the coroner said.

Ruffin was found shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the porch of a home in the 2500 block of Lillie Street. He died at the scene despite medics' attempts to save him, Fort Wayne police said.

His unidentified girlfriend was also shot as she retreated inside and was being treated at a local hospital, police said.

“Our investigation so far does indicate a drive-by-style shooting,” Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of the police department's homicide unit, said Wednesday.

Hughes said he was confident an arrest would be made.

“Since the initial call reporting the shooting, homicide detectives have been aggressively working this case. Anyone with information about this homicide is strongly encouraged to contact us,” he said.

Ruffin was charged in September 2018 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and using a vehicle to resist law enforcement. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

A former girlfriend told police Ruffin pointed a gun at her on Hensch Street. According to court documents, the charges were dismissed a few days later. The same probable cause affidavit said Ruffin was convicted of burglary in December 2011.

Ruffin's death is the third fatal shooting this month in Fort Wayne.

On July 5, Jalen Deandre Lindsay, 19, was found lying in the grass in the 5200 block of Corydon Court, where an Independence Day party had been taking place on the city's northeast side. Police were called to the home just after midnight and found Lindsay suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a hospital. Police continue to look for a suspect.

Three days later on July 8, Jean Emmanuel Duperat, 41, was shot to death in his hotel room at the Coliseum Inn at 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd. around 11 p.m. Police are looking for a man and woman as persons of interest.

People with information can call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

