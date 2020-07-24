Man shot, hurt after pointing gun at officer

An Auburn police officer shot a motorcyclist Thursday after he pointed a gun at the officer during a traffic stop, state police said.

The man's condition was unknown Thursday afternoon, said Sgt. Brian Walker, spokesman for the Indiana State Police, which is investigating the case.

Walker said the man, who was with a female passenger, got off his motorcycle during a traffic stop at Phillip Street and DeKalb Avenue in Auburn around 11:30 a.m. He brandished what appeared to be a handgun at the officer, who fired at least one shot at the man, Walker said.

Officers from the Auburn Police Department responded and tended to the man's injuries before medics arrived. The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, Walker said.

Several state police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to handle the investigation.

The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave as part of standard procedure. When completed by state police, the investigation will be turned over to the DeKalb County prosecutor for review, Walker said.

